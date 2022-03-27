Victim of violent attack at Eastern State Hospital dies from injuries

by Will Wixey

Eastern State Hospital COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

MEDICAL LAKE — The man who was recently attacked by another patient at Eastern State Hospital has died from his injuries.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was violently assaulted by 24-year-old Martay Ellis. Ellis’ charges have been amended from first-degree assault to second-degree murder.

The attack occurred on March 17, and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Ellis was admitted to Eastern State on a felony assault charge for a similar attack in downtown Spokane last September.

The SCSO is still investigating this incident and the Spokane County Medical Examiners Office will release the name of the victim later, when appropriate.

PREVIOUS: Assault suspect recently had charges dropped in similar case

READ: Coeur d’Alene Suffragette Statue vandalized with yellow spray-paint

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.