Victim killed in Bonners Ferry shooting, ISP investigates with police and deputies

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho — Idaho State Police and the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Bonners Ferry.

The shooting occurred Thursday evening, and Bonners Ferry Police say a body was found at the scene. While they are not releasing the victim’s identity, police report that the victim was not a Boundary County resident.

There are currently no suspects, but the Police Department says they have several leads.

Currently, Idaho State Police, Bonners Ferry Police and the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office are working together in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting, or who can help identify a suspect, is urged to call the Bonners Ferry Police Department at (208) 267-2412, or the Boundary County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at (208) 267-3151.

