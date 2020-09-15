On September 5, 2020, Vickey Lea (Sines) Worthington was taken from us way too soon. Vickey lived her entire life in St. Maries, aside from a couple scary/lonely (her words) month that she lived in Coeur d’ Alene. She lived her last 51 years at the same address.

She was born to Truman and Moreeta (Bannister) Sines on March 7, 1951. She was the 11th of 13 children. She attended school locally and started her own family shortly after leaving high school. In 1968 she married Timothy Barden. They had 2 daughters, Deborah and Jessica. They divorced after 10 years but remained friends.She married Terry Worthington in 1981. Together they had 3 children Ryan, Russell, and Sara.

Vickey was a remarkable woman. She had so many amazing qualities. It is hard to chose just one to memorialize her with. It is difficult to know the right words so everyone can grasp just how terrific she was. Vickey loved her family, all of her family. She loved her extended family, her immediate family, her in-laws (and out-laws). She had a loyalty to her relatives that knew no bounds. If you were lucky enough to be included in her circle, you already had a head start in life. Although all her family were important to her, her children were her driving force. She loved us unconditionally from the day we were born until the day she passed. She was the best mom, grandma, great-grandma anyone could hope for. We are all in shock right now from her being taken so quickly.

We know we have big shoes to fill. We are confident our family will somehow be able to weather this storm and come out on top. After all, we learned from the best. Vickey is survived by her husband Terry at the family home; daughters Deborah Nordling and husband Roger, Jessica Barden and her partner Craig, Sara Odekirk and husband James; son Ryan Worthington; 5 grandchildren Sadie, Shelbie, Brody (Jess), Liberty, and Russell; 4 great-grandchildren Cadence, Teagan, Tatum, and Rally; 3 brothers Murl (Mary) Sines, John (Shirley) Sines, Doug (Shelley) Sines; 2 sisters Juanita Mokry and Susie (Doc) Millikan; 2 sisters in-law Susan Pierce and Trudy Worthington; nieces and nephews too numerous to list.

She was preceded in death by her son Russell Worthington; her parents Truman and Moreeta Sines; her in-laws Rex and Marion Worthington; brothers Truman, Eugene, Joe, and Wes; sisters Moreeta, Betty and Norma; and brother in-law Tom Worthington.

There will be a gathering at the Eagles Lodge at 1:00 pm on September 18, 2020 for friends and family to gather and share a meal.