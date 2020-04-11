Vice Admiral visits Spokane, says testing is key to controlling pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash.– There were just five new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spokane County Friday.

But even as the spread of this virus slows down, Vice Admiral Raquel Bono thinks more testing is needed across the country to get a handle on this pandemic.

Bono was appointed by Gov. Inslee to run Washington’s COVID-19 healthcare response.

Supplies aren’t the issue in Spokane County. Up to 250 per day can be screened at the County Fairgrounds, but there have only been about 100 people showing up every day.

But, this hasn’t been the case all over the country, and it’s hard to know if we’re flattening the curve if we don’t even know how many people actually have this virus.

“I am not satisfied with the degree of testing anywhere,” Bono said.

COVID-19 testing is lacking across the U.S. and the labs handling those tests are all jammed up.

That’s putting the country behind.

“It’s just the reality of our ability to be more effective in handling this pandemic is to have broad testing available and we’re not there,” Bono said.

Bono said the state is working daily to get more testing supplies from the national stockpile and companies like Amazon.

Washington is also spending massive amounts on protective gear–$312 million to be exact.

That’s because you can never have too much.

“It should only be used once per patient,” Bono said. “You don’t want to necessarily reuse unless you’re able to decontaminate it.”

Eastern Washington has had the benefit of learning from the west side of the state.

The outbreak started there and peaked there all while we were still learning about COVID-19.

But, Bono said the way the virus spreads on this side of the state may be a little different.

“I think the considerations are slightly different for eastern Washington, because you didn’t have the sea on the other side of you,” Bono said. “You have other states going through their own evolution.”

Bono said the state finally feels like it has a good handle on this pandemic.

They’re analyzing coronavirus through the number of hospitalizations and new cases.

“And from that we’re able to kind of judge how much more impact we might be experiencing from the disease itself,” Bono said.

We are seeing a small number of cases recently, but a second wave is always possible.

The end goal for Washington is simple– no new cases for 14 days.

“That’s really hard for us to get right now,” Bono said.

