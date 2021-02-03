Veterans receive COVID vaccine at Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center

SPOKANE, Wash. — Efforts are well underway to keep local heroes protected from COVID-19 at Spokane’s Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center.

The center began vaccinating veterans on Tuesday, saying it will prioritize who comes first by age and pre-existing health conditions.

Of the veterans who received their vaccine on Tuesday, one was 101-year-old retired physician Dexter Amend. Amend served in the Army and Navy, and his son, Harry Amend, is known in the community for his time serving as a teacher and local superintendent.

Steve Piscitello, 100, also received the vaccine. Piscitello was on board the USS Intrepid when it was struck by a Japanese torpedo in 1944, killing 11 of his fellow sailors.

Currently, the Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center is not taking walk-in appointments for the vaccine. Instead, veterans will be contacted when it is their turn. The center serves more than 28,000 veterans in its clinics.

Every veteran who arrives at the medical center will first undergo a drive-thru screening process, it reads in a release.

Those who have questions can contact the Veteran Vaccination Information Hotline at 509-434-7979.

