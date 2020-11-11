Veterans Day 2020 freebies, discounts

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

In honor of Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, restaurants, stores and other businesses are offering discounts and freebies for veterans and military members. Here’s a list of some for 2020.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

FREE ONLINE CONCERT

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In partnership with MGM National Harbor, The United States Air Force Band welcomes country music stars, Chris Janson and Kellie Pickler, for a free, online concert paying tribute to all American veterans. ESPN’s Malika Andrews will host “A Salute to Service: Honoring America’s Heroes.”

Wednesday, November 11 at 4:00 p.m. PST

MeTV REMEMBERS THE M*A*S*H FINALE (KXLY offers MeTV on channel 4-2)

Wednesday, November 11th, MeTV is honoring our nation’s veterans with “MeTV Remembers The M*A*S*H Finale,” our special presentation airing from 7pm ET (6pm CT) until 10pm ET (9pm CT). The program includes interviews with the cast and creative team that are exclusive to MeTV and runs 3 hours – preempting The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle and Green Acres that night.

RESTAURANTS/OTHER

7-Eleven: Free coffee or Big Gulp for Veterans Advantage members.

Applebees: Contact your local Applebee’s to learn about any Veterans Day offerings in your neighborhood. Offers may vary based on local mandates and guidelines.

Bonefish Grill: Offers an ongoing 10 percent discount for service members, veterans and first responders.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Active duty and military veterans can get 10 free boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11.

Cici’s Pizza: Free adult buffet for veterans and active-duty military personnel on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel: Free dessert on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: Free build your own Grand Slam for veterans and military personnel on Nov. 11 from 5 a.m. to noon.

Einstein Bros.: Free hot or iced medium coffee on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Event will run from Nov. 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021. Promotional cards for one free “thank you” meal will be distributed to any person who has served in the military.

Krispy Kreme: Military and veterans get one free donut and a small coffee on Nov. 11.

Little Caesars Pizza: Free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11.

McDonald’s: Free Thank You Meal for veterans and active-duty military Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse: Ten percent Heroes discount for the military every day. Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on Nov. 11.

Pilot Flying J: Free coffee and breakfast item on Nov. 9 through Nov. 15 with app.

Red Robin: Free tavern double burger with steak fries for veterans and active military who are Robin Royalty members any time between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30.

Red Lobster: Veterans and active-duty military get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11.

Starbucks: Free coffee for veterans and military members on Nov. 11.

Wendy’s: Free small breakfast combo on Nov. 11.

RETAIL

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families Nov. 8-11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

