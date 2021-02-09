Veteran WSP trooper killed in avalanche in central Washington

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash – A veteran trooper with the Washington State Patrol was killed in an avalanche Monday near Cle Elum Lake.

According to the Northwest Avalanche Center, two snow bike riders were in the Knox Creek Trailhead area and were caught and buried by a “very large avalanche.” One rider was partially buried and could dig himself out to go for help.

The other rider was fully buried.

Monday evening, the Washington State Patrol tweeted that the victim was Trooper Steve Houle of Cle Elum, a 28-year veteran of the department. WSP said Houle was found dead.

WSP has confirmed that Trooper Steve Houle, a 28 year veteran of the WSP is the victim of the avalanche incident and has been found deceased. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family, friends and coworkers as they process the loss of a father, husband and friend. — WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) February 9, 2021

“Steve was a great person and an excellent employee, loved and respected by us all,” said WSP Chief John Batiste. “We hold his memory and his family close to our hearts in this painfully sad time.”

Houle served 28 years with the Commercial Vehicle Division, all in Kittitas County.

Avalanche danger is elevated throughout the northwest right now.

You can find the danger in various zones in Washington at this link.

