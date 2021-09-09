Veteran who tested positive for COVID at Spokane Veterans Home dies

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — A veteran who tested positive for COVID at Spokane Veterans Home died.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said on Wednesday it was either due to COVID or other underlying medical conditions.

“Each of our Spokane Veterans Home Residents is part of our WDVA Family, and we extend our condolences to their family and friends during this very difficult time,” they said.

While testing people, six more veterans and ten staff tested positive for COVID. This brings the total of 27 veterans and 20 staff who have tested positive since July.

