Very windy, wet morning could lead to power outages, tree damage and localized flooding -Kris

Charge-up your cell phone, find your flashlight, and don’t be surprised if you wake up in the middle of the night to howling winds! Strong winds will develop over the Inland Northwest overnight tonight and into Wednesday afternoon. A WIND ADVISORY will take effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday and continue through 4 p.m. for most of the region. Wind gusts of up to 55 mph are possible with this storm. That is plenty strong enough to cause scattered power outages and broken tree limbs. In addition to the winds, it’s also going to be a wet night, with moderate to heavy rain. A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect until 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. However, the rain will taper off in the morning with partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. The gusty winds will begin to subside in the early afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s, which is more than 10 degrees above average.

Our weather calms down considerably starting Thursday! For the first time this month, temperatures will cool closer to average. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with relatively light winds. Through the rest of the 7-day forecast, expect a mix of sun and clouds and weak disturbances pass through. The precipitation, however, will likely be confined to the mountains in the form of snow. Long range forecasts indicate a cold snap for the Inland Northwest starting late next week.