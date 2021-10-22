Very wet end to the work week – Kris

There’s a silver lining to the very soggy Friday forecast. I’m going to get out of raking leaves this weekend. Too wet. I hope that you can say the same. The rain will develop overnight tonight and there likely won’t be many, if any breaks Friday. Rainfall totals of 0.25″ to 0.50″ will be common around the Inland Northwest. It will start to dry out Friday evening, but many Friday Night Football games will be a muddy mess, especially in North Idaho. Temperatures Friday will top out in the morning in the mid 50s and slowly cool into the 40s through the day.

Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days by far. There’s still a chance of light rain as a weak disturbance passes through. Sunday, a very strong area of low pressure will approach the west coast, and it will be bringing breezy conditions and an even more impressive round or rain to the region. We will be far from finished with the wet weather next week. Expect more rainy, potentially windy conditions on Tuesday with showers through at least Thursday.