Very warm through next week… then a change! – Mark
It’s the first day of October!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for the day:
Temperatures continue to stay very warm statewide.
Looking into NEXT week, we see a potential rain event all around the west! That’s likely to stick around from next Thursday into the following weekend.
Here’s your planning forecast in the meantime: A few clouds later with a weakening high pressure system, which pushes north to bring in the continued warmth and sunny conditions into next week.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.