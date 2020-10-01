Very warm through next week… then a change! – Mark

It’s the first day of October!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for the day:

Temperatures continue to stay very warm statewide.

Looking into NEXT week, we see a potential rain event all around the west! That’s likely to stick around from next Thursday into the following weekend.

Here’s your planning forecast in the meantime: A few clouds later with a weakening high pressure system, which pushes north to bring in the continued warmth and sunny conditions into next week.