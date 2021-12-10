‘Very humiliating’: Woman without internet access says moving resources online makes getting help hard

“A lot of our services are posted online – they’re available online,” said Nicole Bishop, Marketing and Communications Specialist for SNAP. “They’re shared electronically, they’re shared in a lot of different ways that people who don’t have access or aren’t savvy might not be able to access.”

The Spokane Neighborhood Action Plan (SNAP) is trying to make its resources available to those without the internet.

Barbi Macdonald has a smartphone but has to ask for help every time she uses the internet.

“We’ve always been self-sufficient and been able to take care of ourselves,” she said. “To not be able to do that, or to have problems doing that is very frustrating, is very humiliating sometimes.”

Macdonald lives on a fixed income and doesn’t have the internet at home.

“Even without the expense, to learn how to use it. I mean we’re not stupid people, we’ve lived through a lot of things, but there’s still a difference in that kind of technology,” she said.

With her rent climbing, she needed help, but access to that help is all online. She gave SNAP a call.

“We’re trying to assess where are the biggest issues causing lack of access,” Bishop said. “Is it that people don’t have hotspots, is it that they can’t afford it, is it that the area that they’re in just doesn’t have steady broadband access?”

SNAP is also trying to fix the internet access issue as a whole. The organization just completed a survey assessing the digital divide.

In the meantime, SNAP wants people to know there is still help out there.

“We try to make it really easy so that it reduces as many barriers as possible but really anything we could do electronically, we would also be able to do analog as well,” Bishop said.

You can call 509-456-SNAP (7627), Monday through Friday from 8 a.m to 5:30 p.m. They are closed from 12:00pm to 1:00pm. On Thursday, the phone lines open at 10 a.m.

