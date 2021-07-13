Very hot and dry today and Wednesday – Mark

The rest of your day is going to be warm.

Your 4 Things to Know: We’re still under that Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. tomorrow. Area wildfire smoke will keep things hazy this week, but temperatures will finally cool down Thursday for a brief break from the heat.

Heat Advisory will last until Wednesday night.

Well above average and very dry today.

Hot and hazy today and tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 90s. Cooling a bit to 90 on Thursday and mid-80s for Friday and Saturday. Things will heat up again on Sunday.