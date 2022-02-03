Versalia Pizza opens new, second location in Liberty Lake

by Destiny Richards

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Everyone knows Versalia Pizza for their hand-crafted and wood-fired pizzas, salads, desserts, beer and wine in Kendall Yards.

But now, you can enjoy the twice the Versalia Pizza fun in the Inland Northwest.

Owners Seth and Laura Carey just opened a second location in Liberty Lake.

It’ll have most of the same pizza options — like brussels and bacon, classic pepperoni and green blossom — but also some new options. One new flavor in Liberty Lake is the trio di carne, which is a kind of meat lovers option.

There will also be no desserts, but guest can enjoy Sweet Annie’s Ice Cream and Hello Sugar which are located nearby.

How you get your pizza will be a little different, too. The Liberty Lake location will be counter-service only — meaning you won’t be waited on at a table.

The restaurant just opened in mid-January at 20760 E Indiana Ave. Come on by Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, see the Versalia Pizza website.

