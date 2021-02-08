Veraci Pizza set to rebrand, changing name to ‘Versalia Pizza’

SPOKANE, Wash. — Veraci Pizza in Kendall Yards announced it will change its name to “Versalia Pizza” Monday.

According to the restaurant’s owners, Veraci Spokane has decided to branch off from the Veraci brand.

“We cannot thank Veraci Seattle enough for their partnership and we wish them many years of success ahead,” the owners said in a Facebook post. “Our new name is 100% family-related and contains the initials of each one of our family members. This business has always been a big part of our family, and now we are all represented in the name.”