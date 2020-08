Vera Water and Power reporting low water pressure problem

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

iStock/Elenathewise

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Vera Water and Power customers may experience some low water pressure issues throughout the day Monday.

The utility company said there is a pressure problem with reservoirs that is expected to continue all day.

Crews are working to resolve the issue and get water flowing back at regular levels as fast as possible.

Vera serves about 25,000 people in the Spokane Valley area.