Velma Ruth Gray (80) resident of Plummer, ID passed away at her home on December 24, 2020 with her family surrounding her. She was born to Alexander Konrad and Ruth Beurkle (Konrad) on May 22, 1940 in Kulm, ND.

Velma graduated from Clover Park High School with the class of 1958. Following high school, she married Darryl Christensen in 1959 and the couple had 2 children, Cynthia Kay and Darryl Neal. In 1969 Velma married Larry Gray and they had a son Gary Alexander. Velma has always put her family first. She was the support system and did whatever was needed for her family. She sold insurance, partnered with her husband Larry where they owned and operated a restaurant “Mountain Way Café. They ran a fishing boat in Alaska where Larry was a gillnet fisherman and then a Fish Tender. Velma did the accounting for both.

As a Mom, she was always her children’s biggest cheerleader, never missing a game or important event. The couple moved from Tacoma, WA to Plummer, ID where Gary finished High School and graduated from college. Larry also graduated from college. They returned to Tacoma, WA to be able to take care of Velma’s mother Ruth and later her sister Kathy. Velma also became a published author. Larry and Velma then moved to Raymond, WA where they raised horses and Velma learned to play the piano.

When Larry retired from the fishing industry, they returned home to Plummer, ID where they also attended Plummer Bible Church. She was a strong woman of German ancestry. She used to say we came from good German stock and that is why her children were so strong and healthy. She lived life her way, and she had a strong belief in God and an afterlife in heaven. She will be greatly missed, but she knew this wasn’t goodbye forever, it was a see ya later. Love you Velma, Love you Mom, we’ll see you again!

Velma is survived by her husband Larry at their home in Plummer; children Cynthia McDonnell, Darryl Gray, and Gary Gray; sister Delaphine Deana Freeman; brother Neal Alex Konrad; 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Velma leaves behind a legacy of love. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Kathrine Bertha Smith.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date for Velma.