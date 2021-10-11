A graveside service for Velma L. Foote, age 84, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Fort Laramie Cemetery with Reverend Elizabeth Morgan officiating. A fellowship gathering will follow at the Fort Laramie Presbyterian Church.

Velma Louise (Oliver) Foote was born September 26, 1937, at home on the family farm in Lingle, Wyoming. She was the eldest of nine children born to Linvle (Lem) and Katherine (Kat) (Wooley) Oliver.

Velma attended school in Lingle. She married Donald L. Foote September 26, 1955. She and Don owned and operated the Pronghorn grocery store in Fort Laramie, Wyoming from 1963 – 1969. After Don went to Laramie to attend the University of Wyoming, they moved to Wheatland where Don taught high school math and Velma worked at the elementary school as a teachers aid. She then followed Don who worked in “mining” around the west from Wyoming to New Mexico to California. While living in California Velma received an Associates Degree in Accounting; then worked preparing taxes for H&R Block which she enjoyed very much. Don retired in 1996 and they moved “back home” to Fort Laramie.

Velma was passionately dedicated to her husband and family. She loved to cook and feed everyone that came to her home. She enjoyed gardening and canning the abundant produce from their garden, and helping Don process the elk they harvested every year. She was also an avid reader and loved word puzzles.

Velma was preceded in death by her mother Katherine (Kat) and father Linvle (Lem); husband Don Foote; daughter Glenda Bugher; brothers Donald, Norman and Dick.

She is survived by her daughter Lorrie (Ralph) Goodrich of Worley, Idaho; son-in-law Ron Bugher of Inyokern, California; grandchildren Kelly (Aaron) Hansen of Spokane, Washington, Timothy (Marijana) Goodrich of Worley, Idaho; Gina Bugher of Ridgecrest, California and Alex (Mandy) Bugher of Tumecula, California; great grandchildren William Goodrich, Sarah Goodrich and Lillie Hansen; siblings, Carylan (John) McLean of Sheridan, Wyoming, Barbara Slaughter of Odessa, Texas, Russ (Carol) of Arizona, Lynn (Joe) Kinnan of Lingle, Wyoming and Arthur James (Jim) (Connie) Oliver of Midland, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Heart Association would be appreciated by the family.

Condolences may be sent to Colyer Funeral Home in Torrington, Wyoming www.colyerfuneralhome.com.