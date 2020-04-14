Vehicle fire blocks westbound I-90 near Pinehurst

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

PINEHURST, Idaho — A vehicle fire has blocked westbound lanes of I-90 near Pinehurst.

Idaho State Police and the Fire Department are on scene, stopping traffic while they put out the flames. It is not yet known if alternate routes are available, or if traffic is being redirected.

🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 Troopers are on scene of a vehicle fire westbound I-90 at Milepost 45. Expect delays and use caution if in the area. *Pic courtesy of the Shoshone News-Press. pic.twitter.com/lfJrnvJFM0 — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) April 14, 2020

The flames seem to be coming from the trailer of a semi truck, which has been detached and moved safely away.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, and ISP urges drivers use caution and to expect delays in the area.

This is a developing story.

