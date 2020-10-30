Fatal vehicle fire blocks all westbound lanes of I-90 near Altamont

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fatal vehicle fire has blocked all lanes of westbound lanes I-90 and one eastbound lane near the Altamont exit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic is backed up to Hamilton St (westbound) and to Francher (eastbound).

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Correction: this is blocking ALL lanes of westbound I-90 and the left lane of eastbound I-90. Traffic at this time on WB I-90 is backing up roughly 3 miles to the Broadway interchange. EB I-90 is backed up almost 2 miles to Divison Street. https://t.co/uO1Q2rpkvk — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 30, 2020

Is it not clear what sparked the fire.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.