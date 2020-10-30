Fatal vehicle fire blocks all westbound lanes of I-90 near Altamont
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fatal vehicle fire has blocked all lanes of westbound lanes I-90 and one eastbound lane near the Altamont exit.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic is backed up to Hamilton St (westbound) and to Francher (eastbound).
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
Is it not clear what sparked the fire.
