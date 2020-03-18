Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery in need of supplies

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nursery, founded to save children from abuse and neglect, is trying to avoid a crisis themselves.

The Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery wants parents to know their goal remains the same.

“We are here and we’re responsive and we’re able to help,” said Amy Vega, executive director.

Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The new building on West Sprague takes in children whose parents are overwhelmed.

“If we say no or we’re not an option for them, the abuse and neglect is just going to rise,” said Vega.

Vega says saying yes to more families means going into debt. It’s worth it, even if one child is saved from abuse.

With the spread of COVID-19, Vega expects more families will need help in the coming days, and weeks. The crisis nursery is expanding its capacity from 24 children to 40, and taking in kids as old as 12. The cut off used to be 6 years old.

Another challenge they’re facing is keeping their supplies stocked.

“There’s lots of limits on what you can buy and that doesn’t work for an organization like us when you need 6-8 gallons of milk and you can only buy one,” said Vega.

She says they’ve found a store that understands that need and is working with them.

There’s still a huge need for diapers, wipes, and other supplies, and the people who hoard aren’t helping.

Vega says the best way to help right now is to donate to the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.