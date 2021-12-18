Vandals Voyage: Meet the team sending their science project to space

MOSCOW, Idaho–Eight University of Idaho students are on their way to NASA to send a state-of-the-art science project to space.

The team of undergrads and recent graduates submitted a proposal to NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity With Citizen Science (SPOCS) nationwide competition. They wanted to create an experiment to fight germs on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs and sinks. They synthesized a polymer to fight bacteria and want to see how it’ll withstand some of the harshest conditions in space.

Here’s who they are:

Ashley Keely; Sophomore Chemical Engineering

Kaitlyn Harvey; Senior Biological Engineering

Roslyn McCormack; Recent Graduate, B.S. Chemical Engineering and Chemistry

Niko Hansen; Recent Graduate, B.S. Chemical Engineering, current graduate student at the University of California Davis

Adriana Bryant; Recent Graduate, B.S. Chemical Engineering, current graduate student at the University of Maryland



Kael Stelck; Recent Graduate, B.S. Chemical Engineering

Travis Lindsay; recent U of I Graduate, B.S. Chemical Engineering and Biochemistry, current graduate student at University of Montana

Hannah Johnson: Team Lead Recent Graduate, B.S. Chemical Engineering















We will be following these chemical engineers as they sent their project to the International Space Station. You can follow along on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

