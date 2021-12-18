Vandals Voyage: Meet the team sending their science project to space
MOSCOW, Idaho–Eight University of Idaho students are on their way to NASA to send a state-of-the-art science project to space.
The team of undergrads and recent graduates submitted a proposal to NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity With Citizen Science (SPOCS) nationwide competition. They wanted to create an experiment to fight germs on high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs and sinks. They synthesized a polymer to fight bacteria and want to see how it’ll withstand some of the harshest conditions in space.
Here’s who they are:
We will be following these chemical engineers as they sent their project to the International Space Station. You can follow along on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
