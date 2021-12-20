Vandals Voyage: Countdown to launch is on!

MOSCOW, Idaho — The countdown to takeoff is on!

The Vandals Voyage team reunited on Sunday, just days before the big launch. The group of seven University of Idaho students are at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to see their research get sent into space.

They were one of five groups selected to travel to Florida to witness the SpaceX launch that will send their research to the International Space Station. Their research will test how microgravity impacts the efficacy of polymers known to resist bacteria adhesion on Earth.

HERE’S WHAT THEY WERE UP TO ON DAY 3:

Dec. 19, 2021 | 5:50 p.m.

Team members in Florida spent the day making sure all the kinks were worked out.

Everything was checked and deemed ready to go, so they have passed their experiment off to NASA.

Dec. 19, 2021 | 1:15 p.m.

Niko Hansen and Rosyln McCormack, both recent graduates, had a layover in Atlanta on their way down. There’s been some delays and missing bags, but they say that’s not stopping them.

“Very excited to see our teammates that we haven’t seen in a long time,” McCormick said. “I think that’s what’s getting us through.”

All but two team members are recent graduates. The other two are still undergrads, but the trip to Florida is a bit of a reunion for them all.

Hansen and McCormack say the 4 a.m. wake up doesn’t matter when the meetup is so soon.

The students are coming in from all over! We caught up with Niko and Rosyln who are hanging out at a layover in ATL. Even though there’s been delays and missing bags, that isn’t phasing them. They’re running on pure excitement to get to @NASAKennedy! @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/nvJCwBVSL0 — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) December 19, 2021

Dec. 19, 2021 | 10:52 a.m.

Some members of the Vandals Voyage team touched down in Florida earlier this week, but the rest of the group made their way down there on Sunday.

