Vandals Voyage: Chemical engineers from the University of Idaho share project excitement

by Esther Bower

It’s been quite the journey for a group of chemical engineers from the University of Idaho.

The group is at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to see their science project get blasted off into space.

We will be following them every step of the way. So, make sure you’re following along for the ride.

MORE: Vandals Voyage: Meet the team sending their science project to space

Scroll down for the latest updates from the team:

Here’s what they were up to on day 2:

Dec. 18, 2021 | 3:15 p.m.

On top of their hard work, the team is enjoying time together! Some of the students are recent graduates, so this opportunity NASA brought them all together again.

On top of their hard work, the team is enjoying time together! Some of the students are recent graduates, so this opportunity @NASA brought them all together again. Let me know if there are any specific questions you'd like me to ask the students! 🚀🧪@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/QNFEa53TGX — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) December 18, 2021

Dec. 18, 2021 | 3:07 p.m.

The #VandalsVoyage team is super busy in the lab today!

The #VandalsVoyage team is super busy in the lab today! They tell me they're still prepping the payload and eagerly awaiting the rest of their team of engineers to arrive tomorrow. Check out this super cool timelapse they shared from working on the project!😊@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/KN8vUQvsaE — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) December 18, 2021

Dec. 18, 2021 | 12:43 p.m.

Travis Lindsay, a recent U of I graduate with a B.S. Chemical Engineering and Biochemistry and a current graduate student at the University of Montana, says he’s most excited to see the different components of the launch process. And, to eat good seafood.

Dec. 18, 2021 | 12:41 p.m.

Recent chemical engineer graduate and current grad student at UC Davis Niko Hansen says he’s most excited to visit the Kennedy Space Center. Plus, finally being able to see the culmination of hundreds of hours of hard work come together.

Dec. 18, 2021 | 12:39 p.m.

Recent chemical engineer Kael Stelck says he’s excited to spend some time in Orlando during the winter to escape the cold.

————–

PREVIOUS: Vandals Voyage: University of Idaho students send science project to the International Space Station

The group of engineering students was one of five picked from across the country for NASA’s Student Payload Opportunity With Citizen Science (SPOCS) nationwide competition.

Here’s why the University of Idaho says it’s so important:

Their research will test how microgravity impacts the efficacy of polymers known to resist bacteria adhesion on Earth. Polymer coatings will be tested on an aluminum alloy used in many high-contact areas throughout the ISS, such as handrails and door handles.

You can read more about their project here.

We will be following these chemical engineers as they sent their project to the International Space Station. You can follow along on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.