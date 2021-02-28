Vandals strike late to take down Eastern Washington in Big Sky opener

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The University of Idaho will limit the capacity of home football games to 5,100 fans in 2020

MOSCOW, Idaho — Mike Beaudry hit Hayden Hatten on a 25 yard touchdown strike with 0:54 remaining as the Idaho Vandals knock off the Eastern Eagles 28-21 Saturday in the Big Sky Conference opener.

Beaudry finishes the day 22-45 passing for 296 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception in his debut as the starting quarterback.

Eastern quarterback and preseason All-American Eric Barriere had a solid day throwng for 339 yards with two scores and an interception.

Next up for the Vandals is another home game against UC Davis Saturday at noon.

Eastern will get their home opener Saturday against Northern Arizona in Cheney at 1pm.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.