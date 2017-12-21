Vandals Sign 12 New Players On Early Signing Day

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

Idaho football signed 12 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The signing period runs through Friday. The regular signing period begins Feb. 7.

“This is a great class for us,” said head coach Paul Petrino. “Our staff did a really good job of addressing our needs and finding great young men. We are excited for each of them to be part of our program.”

The class includes five offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two defensive backs, one linebacker, one running back and one wide receiver. Six signees come from junior colleges and six from the prep ranks.

“We brought in a good mix of experienced guys who are ready to play at this level, as well as some high school guys who will compete right away,” said Petrino. “This class is another example that we will go wherever it takes to find the best Vandals, but it was also great to get Connor Whitney, who we think is the best player in Spokane.”

Idaho’s signing class represents six different home states: California, Louisiana, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah and Washington. Biographical information for each incoming student-athlete is available below.

Aarron Boatright

DE/TE | 6-5 | 241

Manning, S.C. | East Mississippi CC

Helped East Mississippi Community College to the 2017 NJCAA National Championship…Lions also won the MACJC Championship, for their sixth state title in nine years…Boatright was named All-NJCAA Region 23…ranked second on the team with five sacks…finished with 27 tackles, including 6.5 for loss…as a freshman at Pima Community College in 2015, recorded 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss… all-area selection at offensive line at Manning High School…also played tight end and H back in high school…interested in pursuing a degree in history.

Bruce Burns

OL | 6-3 | 345

San Leandro, Calif. | Laney College

Named California Community College Athletic Association first-team All-American as a sophomore… paved way for a rushing attack that averaged 260 yards per game…helped Laney College to 9-2 record, advancing to the Norther California Semifinals…All-Valley League as a freshman in 2016…all-conference performer at Arroyo High School…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology.

Matthew Faupusa

OL | 6-3 | 310

Cypress, Calif. | Los Alamitos HS

Helped paved the way to a Sunset League championship for Los Alamitos as a senior on offensive and defensive lines…second-team all-league selection as a junior on offense…also a standout rugby player.

Logan Floyd

OL | 6-4 | 289

Kearns, Utah | Kearns HS

2017 honorable mention all-state selection and two-time all-region honoree…led Kearns to a 9-2 record and state playoff appearance as a senior…Cougars advanced to playoffs each of his final three seasons…interested in pursuing a degree in exercise science and health.

Edwin Grande

OL | 6-5 | 291

Oakland, Calif. | Monterey Peninsula College

All-league selection as a sophomore…helped Monterey Peninsula advance to American Division Championship Bowl after finishing regular season as co-champions of the Golden Coast League with a 5-1 conference mark…interested in pursuing a degree in business or psychology.

Ariyon Huff

WR | 5-8 | 191

Sacramento, Calif. | Yuba College

All-California Region II and All-Pacific 7 League selection as a sophomore…recorded 67 catches for 805 yards and six touchdowns…also rushed for 79 yards and threw a touchdown…first-team all-league kick returner as a freshman…averaged 31.8 yards per kickoff return and 13.8 yards per punt return, including one touchdown, to go with 388 receiving yards and four scores…led Grant High School to Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title as a senior…scored game-tying touchdown and converted a fourth down on the game-winning drive of the championship game…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology.

James Jones

LB | 6-1 | 243

New Orleans, La. | George Washington Carver College Academy

First-team All-District 10-4A as a senior…helped Carver advance to the second round of the 4A LHSAA playoffs…Rams went 7-3 on the season, including the school’s first playoff win since 2013…averaged 6.6 tackles per game as a senior…interested in pursuing a degree in childhood psychology.

Michael Noil

CB | 5-8 | 152

Portland, Ore. | Madison HS

First-team All-Portland Interscholastic League choice as an all-purpose player following senior season…standout corner back, wide receiver and kick returner…second-team all-league selection at kick returner as a junior…brother Wyror is also a member of the Idaho football program, redshirting as a freshman in 2017…interested in pursuing a degree in business.

Brian Robinson

OL | 6-4 | 346

Hayward, Calif. | Laney College

All-league offensive lineman as a sophomore in 2017…paved way for a rushing attack that averaged 260 yards per game…helped Laney College to 9-2 record, advancing to the Norther California Semifinals…first-team All-Mission Valley tackle as a senior at Moreau Catholic High School…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology.

Cameron Townsend

DL | 6-1 | 277

West Hills, Calif. | Moorpark College

Second-team all-league selection at Moorpark College…recorded 40 tackles as a sophomore, including a team-high three sacks among his seven tackles for loss…tallied 2.5 sacks as a freshman in 2016…all-county selection while starring at Oaks Christian High School…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology and physical therapy.

Tyrese Walker

RB/CB | 5-6 | 165

Baton Rouge, La. | Madison Prep Academy

Named 2A Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, and second-team All-USA Louisiana by USA TODAY…rushed for 2,462 yards and 40 touchdowns and led Madison Prep to state championship game…three-year starter, starring on offense, defense and special teams…also lettered in basketball, winning a state title each of the last three seasons…interested in pursuing a degree in physical education.

Connor Whitney

S | 6-3 | 200

Spokane, Wash. | West Valley HS

Led West Valley to a 12-1 record and berth in the 2A state semifinals as a senior in 2017…named Great Northern League Defensive MVP as a junior, also earned first-team honors at wide receiver and punter…coached by his father, Craig…all-conference performer in basketball and baseball.