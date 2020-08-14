Vandals make inappropriate drawings in freshly poured concrete at Rathdrum park

Credit: Rathdrum PD

RATHDRUM, Idaho — Police said two boys who made inappropriate drawings in freshly poured concrete at Stub Myers Park were turned in by their mother.

RPD said the two suspects drew “a representation of certain male anatomy” and also wrote a word into the concrete. The damage has to be repaired, but officers said they have settled the situation.

