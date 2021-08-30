Vandals cause thousands in damage to Auntie’s Bookstore

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash — Vandals damaged one of the front windows of Auntie’s Bookstore in downtown Spokane overnight.

Owner John Waite said no one was injured and no one got inside, but there was a few thousand dollars worth of damage done.

“If anyone wants to help out paying for this, please come on down and buy some extra books and goodies,” Waite said in a Facebook post. “We appreciate any help.”

