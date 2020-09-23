Vandals cause $300,000 worth of damage at Spokane Valley development site

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vandals caused an estimated $300,000 worth of damage to a local contractor’s equipment.

George Paras, who owns Paras Homes, said he rents out excavators and found all of them damaged Wednesday morning at the Valley Springs Development site in Spokane Valley.

This is not the first time he has found damaged equipment at the site. About a month ago, one vehicle had its wires cut out.

Paras believes the vandals are frustrated about the development. He said his company bought land near a bike trail and plans to build in that area in the future and, though it might be upsetting to some, said he went through the city and all legal avenues for approval.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office assessed the damage at the site on Wednesday and has launched an investigation.

