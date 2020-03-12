Vandal women advance to Big Sky championship game

Keith Osso by Keith Osso

The Idaho women take down Southern Utah behind a 23-point night from Lizzy Klinker

BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Vandals women’s basketball team defeated Idaho State, 66-51, on Wednesday evening. The Vandals’ victory moved them into the Big Sky Championship Game which will be on Friday afternoon against the Montana State Bobcats. Lizzy Klinker led the Vandals with 13 points, while Isabelle Hadden (12 points) and Gina Marxen (11 points) also scored in double figures.

The No. 2 seed jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the first period and went on to hold a 18-11 lead heading into the second. Gina Marxen was 2-of-2 from three-point range in the period, to lead the Vandals with six points.

Beyonce Bea gave the Vandals a 13-point lead, 26-13 at the eight-minute mark in the second period. Idaho led, 28-15, with 7:26 to play until halftime, but the Bengals fought back to tie the game, with just over a minute remaining. A pair of free throws by Hailey Christopher gave the Vandals a two-point lead, 30-28, as the teams went to the break.

The third period was back-and-forth, leading to a one-point lead for the Vandals heading into the final 10 minutes. Idaho opened the fourth with a 6-0 run and continued to pour it on. Idaho took its largest lead of the game, 62-46, after Allison Kirby knocked down a pair of free-throws. Kirby had all nine of her points in the fourth period. The Vandals outscored the Bengals, 22-8, in the fourth to earn the win, 66-51.

Idaho will play Montana State in the Championship Game. The game will tip-off at 1 p.m. mountain time/12 p.m. pacific time on Friday, March 13.

idaho athletics