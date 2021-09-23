Valorie Irene Furrow Simpson (35) gained her angel wings on August 26, 2021. She was born to John and Beckie Place on November 24, 1985, in Yakima, WA.

Valorie grew up in Yakima and graduated from AC Davis High School with the class of 2004. Following high school, Valorie went right to work in food service. She was one of the most hard-working people you would ever meet willing to learn and always looking for new ways to grow. She spent her life in the industry serving the public with that contagious smile. Valorie met and married Isaiah Furrow, and the couple had 3 children. Isaiah inherited some property near Emida, so the family relocated to the area. The marriage later ended in divorce.

Valorie met and married Ken Simpson. The couple made their home in Calder, ID. After years of dating, the couple made it official marrying on July 31, 2020. To help support her family, she worked at the Cutthroat Resort and Calder Store where she served as a waitress, cook, and bartender. Her co-workers will remember her for her passion, her drive to get the job done, the long hours she put in, and her sweetness. She was a very devoted mother, and when she wasn’t working or taking care of her family, Valorie enjoyed crafting. She would do anything for anyone and was always there to lend a hand.

Valorie leaves behind her husband Ken at their home in Calder; her children Axel Furrow, Emelia Furrow, and Auora Furrow; her stepchildren Kaden, Bella, Gravity, and Tink; her father John Place of Tieton, WA; her mother Beckie Place of Yakima, WA; and her brothers Troy Place of Yakima, WA and Vernon Place of Moxee, WA. She is preceded in death by all of her grandparents.

A Memorial Service will be Friday, October 15, 2021 at 6:30 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church and you are encouraged to bring a dessert to share.