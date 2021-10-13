Valley rain and mountain snow with a drier Thursday on the way – Mark

The first snowfall of the year is here.

Areas in higher elevations got a nice rain/snow mix this morning and our mountains are also getting a dusting.

RELATED: Parts of the Inland Northwest see first light snow of the year

All of that turns to showers this evening.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Cloudy and showers today

Scattered flurries tonight

Mountain snow

We warm back up into the weekend

Our highs are in the mid 40s today and we’ll be mostly cool and wet.

We warm back up into this weekend. We get steadily warmer each day through Sunday, then drop back down into the mid 50s early next week.