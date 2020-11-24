Valley rain and mountain snow through Wednesday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday!

Here are you updated 4 Things to Know for today:

  • Patchy fog with possible ice in placed
  • A rain and snow mix is coming later tonight
  • More rain and snow coming midday Wednesday
  • Dry conditions come in time for Thanksgiving

Tue 4.1 Things[1]

Mild temperatures are expected across the state with snow in the Cascades.

Tue Highs[1]

Patchy fog and slick spots this morning with variable clouds and some rain/snow mix tonight about 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, will see a potential slippery commute and then we dry out in the afternoon with highs around 40 all the way through the weekend.

Tue Planning 7 Day[1]

