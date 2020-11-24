Valley rain and mountain snow through Wednesday – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Here are you updated 4 Things to Know for today:

Patchy fog with possible ice in placed

A rain and snow mix is coming later tonight

More rain and snow coming midday Wednesday

Dry conditions come in time for Thanksgiving

Mild temperatures are expected across the state with snow in the Cascades.

Patchy fog and slick spots this morning with variable clouds and some rain/snow mix tonight about 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, will see a potential slippery commute and then we dry out in the afternoon with highs around 40 all the way through the weekend.