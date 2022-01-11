Valley rain and mountain snow continues through tonight – Mark

Happy Tuesday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect

Rain is expected throughout the day in our lower elevations

Mountain snow will continue today

A dryer end of the week is on the way

Here’s a look at the rest of your day: Mid 30s throughout the day!

We’re experiencing above-average highs today with temperatures in the mid to high 30s.

We maintain the warmth with morning showers Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for our region due to light snow, freezing rain and icy surfaces. That expires around 1 p.m. Mountain snow and valley rain for today with showers into Wednesday morning. ]

A cloudy and mild end to the week continues through the weekend.