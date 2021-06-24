Valley Mission Pool opening delayed due to a needed circulation pump replacement
SPOKANE, Wash.— The Valley Mission Pool opening has been delayed because of a pump issue.
The original plan was to open next Monday, but a circulation pump needs to be replaced.
Those looking to swim can visit the Park Road Pool or make a reservation at a county aquatic center.
