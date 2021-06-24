Valley Mission Pool opening delayed due to a needed circulation pump replacement

Vincent Saglimbeni by Vincent Saglimbeni

SPOKANE, Wash.— The Valley Mission Pool opening has been delayed because of a pump issue.

The original plan was to open next Monday, but a circulation pump needs to be replaced.

Those looking to swim can visit the Park Road Pool or make a reservation at a county aquatic center.

RELATED: What to do to stay safe around water this summer at the pool or beach

RELATED: Spokane Valley pools to open in a limited capacity this summer



COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.