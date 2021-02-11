Valley Candles to host February Open House with sales on candles, bath bombs, Valentine’s Day-themed items

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — From candles to wax warmers to bath bombs, Valley Candles wants to get you ready for a relaxing Valentine’s Day weekend.

Every month, the Spokane Valley business invites customers in for sales on different products and a special giveaway.

This February, Valley Candles will host its second open house of the year.

The store sells candles, wax warmers, bath products, reed diffusers and other products.

This Friday, Feb. 12 and Saturday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the entire shop with be 20% off and Valentine’s Day-themed items will be 30% off.

Bath products are buy two, get one free.

This month, there’s also a special giveaway planned.

All who attend the open house can enter into a gift basket giveaway featuring five other local businesses.

The basket is worth over $200.

The drawing will take place on the Valley Candles Facebook page live at 3:30 p.m on Saturday.

