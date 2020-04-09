Valerie Ann Beck

Site Staff by Site Staff

Valerie Ann Beck, age 53 passed away on March 25 at her home in Priest Lake, ID. Valerie was born April 9, 1966 in Ukiah, CA to Norman Wilson and Wanda (Coffman) Wilson. Valerie spent many of her years as the lead singer in the Clearlake band. She then married her husband John Beck on October 23, 2000. Later they moved to Priest Lake, ID and lived there with their dog Pixie and cat Maxine. Valerie was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ, a prayer warrior, and animal rescuer. She was kind and generous and loved people with all her heart. She is preceded in death by her father Norm. She is survived by her husband John, her mother Wanda, her sisters Christy and Debbie, her nieces Erika, Taylor and Jessica, and great niece Tessa and great nephew Weston. A celebration of life will be held for her close friends and family early summer.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Priest River is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.