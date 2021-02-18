Vaccines slowly getting to community centers

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccine phases divide us by age first, but there are concerns there is division in vaccine access based on race and ethnicity. Minority groups are getting the vaccine in disproportionately lower number.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center is just one example of how the Spokane Regional Health District is working with community based organizations to get the vaccine out. On Tuesday, people 65 and older and those 50 and older living in multigenerational households could come and get their shot in Spokane.

Between all providers in Spokane, nearly 75,000 doses of the COVID vaccine have been given out. The Spokane Regional Health District says they have administered more than 9,000 doses of the vaccine to various areas. Those include clinics with the NAACP, the Native Project, and the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition. The MLK Jr. Community Center is where Spokane City Council Member Betsy Wilkerson received hers on Tuesday.

“Just got my shot today,” said Wilkerson in a Facebook video published on Tuesday. “I am so excited about that, not only keep myself safe, but for the community. When your shot is available, if it’s right for you and you’re family, please take your shot. It will help everyone.”

The Health District is aware there are some who are hesitant within certain populations to get the vaccine. However they have been working with their equity task force to ensure transparency and trust in the system.

“The best way to address that is with clear and concise information and communication that comes in a way that is culturally sensitive and allows us to communicate in a positive way,” said interim health officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez.

We reached out the MLK Jr. Center earlier today for further comment, but have not heard back at this time. However, one source there did say they hope to be able to do the vaccine clinic again next month.

