Vaccine rollout off to a slow start in Washington

Alex Crescenti by Alex Crescenti

While the COVID-19 vaccines are being given in our region today, there are still thousands of doses in Washington that have not been given out yet.

So far the state has received more than 356,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but less than 60,000 shots have been given. That comes out to around 18%, and the reasoning for the low number? Logistics.

“If we look at it from a football game, it is the first half…and 2020 was the first half….and then certainly looking at 2021 which is the second half and the second half includes vaccines,” said Umair Shah, the newly appointed secretary of health.

Shah says even as we start seeing people get the COVID-19 vaccine, we are still months away from being in a comfortable place. This week the state is expecting to receive 102,000 doses of the vaccine between Pfizer and Moderna. Thee biggest problem once they arrive? Making sure they are given to those who desperately need it.

These are large scale vaccination efforts that are happening at the local level and so that really takes a tremendous amount of community planning,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Michele Roberts.

Right now the state does not have a predictable delivery schedule from the CDC, which makes it difficult for local hospitals to get people in for the vaccine. While the holiday weekend did play a part in the low vaccination numbers last week, state health officials say that number is going to pick up this week.

“So I think there’s just a little some of the logistics and timing and those are all things that we will be smoothing out after the new year,” said Roberts.

Secretary Shah says the best laid plans also require a lot of operation on the ground and points to the lack of national strategy for local struggles.

“We have an incredible amount of real appreciation of our federal partners for obviously even getting to the point where we have vaccines that are available, but really additional pieces of that related to communications and funding and the logistics. All of that come into play,” said Shah.

In Idaho more than 13,000 doses of the vaccine have been give so far. Panhandle Health says they have more than 8,400 doses delivered so far, but do not have a number for the amount of people given the shot.

