Vaccine appointments completely booked for the third week in a row

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Vaccine appointments at the Spokane Arena have again been booked through the week.

The mass vaccination site, operated by CHAS Health, received 4,000 vaccine doses from the federal government this week, allowing for more people to make appointments, which opened up Tuesday at 5 p.m.

As of around 6:30 p.m., those appointments have all been scheduled, so people who have not gotten a shot yet will need to wait another week.

Several thousand people were stuck waiting in a queue online and over the phone within minutes of the lines opening.

Appointments will once again open Tuesday, February 16 at 5 p.m.

