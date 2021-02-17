Vaccine appointment canceled? Here’s what you should know

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The severe weather we’ve seen recently is impacting more than just driving conditions and your heating bill; it’s now getting in the way of COVID-19 vaccinations.

MultiCare said severe weather conditions across the country are to blame for a delay in this week’s vaccine shipment. As a result, the provider was forced to reschedule Tuesday and Wednesday’s vaccine clinics.

If you had an appointment for one of those days, MultiCare said there’s no need to call. Health officials will reach out to you with more information.

