Vaccine appointment canceled? Here’s what you can do

SPOKANE, Wash. — So many of you have reached out to us with questions about your second vaccine dose, and even your first dose, in light of cancellations from last week’s storm.

The state is in recovery mode right now — trying to make up those appointments canceled last week from shipment delays. Washington has providers and clinics administering 140,000 shots per day — but currently, that has dropped to about 25,000 per day because there aren’t enough doses.

“We need a lot more doses to get there,” said Michele Roberts, Department of Health. “We’re moving in the right direction, and maybe by the end of March we’ll be in a much better place.”

Most of the vaccine appointments happening in Washington this week will be those who need their second shot, or those who had an appointment canceled last week. That was the case for Vicki — she asked us for help because she hasn’t heard back about her canceled appointment at the Spokane Arena.

The Department of Health tells us all canceled appointments at the Arena should have gotten a call to reschedule by now. If you did not, reach out to 4 News Now reporter Maher Kawash at maherk@kxly.com and we will try and help connect you.

Linda reached out to us with a similar situation at MultiCare, wondering why they’re behind on second doses. MultiCare is also dealing with shipment delays, but you should have also received a call from them by now to reschedule.

If you haven’t, call their vaccine hotline at 833-770-0530.

Additionally, you don’t have to worry about missing the window for that second shot; new guidance from the CDC says it can be delayed up to six weeks.

The good news is that more doses are on the way.

About 280,000 more are coming into Washington next week, followed by more than 310,000 by mid-March. Plus, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is on the verge of approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

“The data that came out yesterday that it’s very promising so it looks like it’s going to get approved,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah.

The FDA will meet tomorrow to consider that.

If it is approved, Washington is expected to get 60,000 doses of that vaccine by next week. Those increased doses coming to the state in the coming weeks should make this whole process much easier.

