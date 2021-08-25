Vaccination requirements at the Summer Series concerts at the Spokane Pavilion

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. –As cases pick up across the area and Washington, even concert organizers are cracking down on vaccination requirements.

Starting with the Counting Crows concert at the Pavilion this Saturday, concert-goers have to either show their vaccination card or their negative coronavirus test within three days of the concert.

Since the beginning of concerts and events at the pavilion, the rules have always been up to the organizer.

“Like all of our other organizations, whether it’s Hoopfest, Pig out in the Park, we’re a venue so we support the venue and each event organizer comes up with their own policies and procedures,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Spokane.

AEG, the concert promoter who’s responsible for the summer concert series at the pavilion has now added vaccination requirements to their company policy. Concerts before October 1st, need to either have a vaccination card or a negative COVID test to enter. On October 1st and moving forward, only a vaccination card will get you inside the venue.

“Right now we’re just learning day-by-day but we are working with every organization and once again, whatever policies they decide, whether it’s a postponement, whether it’s vaccination requirements, we’re there to provide the venue for the community to come down safely,” Jones said.

Both Spokane Parks and Recreation, and the Spokane Public Facilities District, which oversees events at the Spokane Arena, the First Interstate Bank Performing Arts Center, and the Spokane Convention Center, follow both the state and the department of health’s mandates.

CEO of the Spokane Public Facilities District, Stephanie Curran, believes it’s better for those going to be prepared, even for the upcoming sold-out Kraken game,

“I would start sort of getting mentally prepared that you’ll obviously have to wear a mask, and that you might have to show proof of vaccination, and then of course now, that game is on the 26th so unless you get the Johnson and Johnson if you want to come, and you’re thinking about getting vaccinated, I would say now would be a good time to just decide to do it,” Curran said.

Curran believes a vaccination requirement for all events is only a matter of time.

For AEG’s requirement, people who aren’t able to comply with the rule or choose not to are able to request a refund until August 26, or their concert date–whichever comes first.

