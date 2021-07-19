Vaccinated Americans will be able to visit Canada starting August 9

by Erin Robinson

Paul Sancya FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, vehicles enter the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit to travel to Canada. The Canada Border Services Agency has rejected a creative plan by Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens to have Ontario residents line up inside the tunnel to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Vaccinated Americans will be able to visit Canada starting in early August.

In an announcement Monday, the Government of Canada said it will take a “risk-based and measured” approach to reopening its borders.

Fully vaccinated American citizens and permanent residents who are currently residing in the United States will be allowed entry starting August 9. These people will be required to have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering Canada for non-essential travel.

Effective that same day, international flights carrying passengers will be permitted to land at the following five Canadian airports:

Halifax Stanfield International

Quebec City Jean Lesage International

Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International

Edmonton International

On September 7, the government intends to open Canada’s borders to any fully vaccinated travelers who have completed the full course of vaccination with a Canada-accepted vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

All travelers must use ArriveCAN (through app or web portal) to submit their travel information. Regardless of vaccination status, all travelers will be required to take a pre-entry COVID-19 molecular test. However, starting August 9, vaccinated travelers will not be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

RELATED: Vaccinated Americans can soon travel to Canada for fun

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.