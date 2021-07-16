Vaccinated Americans can soon travel to Canada for fun

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have been itching to travel to other countries, fully vaccinated Americans can soon go to Canada for fun.

The border has been closed to non-essential travel since the pandemic started, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said people can start crossing the border in mid-August.

Canada should be in position to welcome fully vaccinated people from across the world by early September.

Trudeau said Canada is doing well when it comes to vaccinations and public health conditions, and 80 percent of Canadians have had at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine.

