UW’s Jimmy Lake suspended over sideline incident

by Melissa Luck

Credit: UW

SEATTLE, Wash – University of Washington football coach Jimmy Lake will sit out next Saturday’s game against ASU. UW suspended him from all football activities, effective immediately, over a sideline incident Saturday night.

Lake was seen running after a player on the sidelines and smacking the player in the face mask.

The suspension comes one day after UW announced the firing of Offensive Coordinator John Donovan.

“Our staff has spent the last 24-plus hours reviewing video of the incident, as well as speaking with Coach Lake, the involved student-athlete and several other student-athletes and members of the staff, and I have made the decision to suspend Coach Lake for next Saturday’s game against Arizona State,” said Jen Cohen, Director of Athletics. “President Cauce, our Faculty Athletics Representative, Alexes Harris, and members of our executive staff are in agreement that while we do not believe that his actions were intentional or deliberate, we can have no tolerance for a coach interacting with a student in the manner Coach Lake did. We have high expectations of conduct for our coaches, and we will not shy away from those expectations.”

The suspension starts immediately and will be lifted November 14.

Defensive Coordinator Bob Gregory will serve as the acting head coach this week.

Lake graduated from North Central High School in Spokane. He played football at Eastern Washington University.

The Huskies lost to the Oregon Ducks Saturday to move to 4-5 on the season and 3-3 in Pac 12 play.

Remaining games on the schedule are ASU at home, at Colorado on November 20th and home for the Apple Cup against Washington State on November 26th.

