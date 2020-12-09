UW pauses all team-related activity due to increase in positive COVID-19 tests

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SEATTLE, Wash. — The University of Washington football team has put a pause on all team-related activities due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

UW Assistant Athletic Director Jeff Bechthold made the announcement in a letter Wednesday morning.

Washington will not practice today and has paused all team activities, due to an increase of positive COVID-19 cases within the program. The announcement comes three days before the Huskies are supposed to play at Oregon in a game that would decide the Pac-12 North. pic.twitter.com/TEtsSUuEh4 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 9, 2020

The Pac-12 Championship game is currently scheduled for December 18, which means this is the final weekend available for regular season games.

The team will not hold practice Wednesday. Instead, players and coaching staff will undergo more testing.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.