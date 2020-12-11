UW-Oregon football game canceled due to positive COVID tests among Husky roster
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington at Oregon football game scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled as the Huskies deal with an influx of COVID cases among its athletes.
The PAC-12 made the announcement after consulting with UW on Thursday. In a statement, the conference said Washington does not have enough players due to positive cases and others in isolation.
“Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest,” the PAC-12 said.
On Thursday, UW paused all team-related activity due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.
RELATED: UW pauses all team-related activity due to increase in positive COVID-19 tests
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.