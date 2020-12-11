UW-Oregon football game canceled due to positive COVID tests among Husky roster

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) Jacob Eason, Washington Huskies QB is selected in the NFL draft

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Washington at Oregon football game scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled as the Huskies deal with an influx of COVID cases among its athletes.

The PAC-12 made the announcement after consulting with UW on Thursday. In a statement, the conference said Washington does not have enough players due to positive cases and others in isolation.

“Under conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest,” the PAC-12 said.

On Thursday, UW paused all team-related activity due to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests.

