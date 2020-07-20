UW Medicine says COVID-19 vaccine showing ‘promising results’ in early trials

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Three potential coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines are kept in a tray at Novavax labs in Gaithersburg, Maryland on March 20, 2020, one of the labs developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, COVID-19. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Gaithersburg] instead of [Rockville]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SEATTLE, Wash. — University of Washington Medicine is developing a ‘replicating RNA’ COVID-19 vaccine that has shown promising results in animal studies.

According to UW Medicine, one dose of the vaccine provided antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the pandemic coronavirus, in both mice and monkeys.

The replicating RNA vaccine contains the ‘Lipid InOrganic Nanoparticle’ (LION), developed by Seattle biotechnology company HDT Bio Corp. LION protects the RNA molecule in storage and helps kickstart immune response. UW Medicine says that LION is also easily manufactured in large quantities, and the vaccine could likely be administered after a quick mixing at a pharmacy.

UW Medicine says this vaccine needs to meet a few more requirements before moving to human trials.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.