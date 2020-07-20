UW Medicine says COVID-19 vaccine showing ‘promising results’ in early trials

SEATTLE, Wash. — University of Washington Medicine is developing a ‘replicating RNA’ COVID-19 vaccine that has shown promising results in animal studies.
According to UW Medicine, one dose of the vaccine provided antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the pandemic coronavirus, in both mice and monkeys.
The replicating RNA vaccine contains the ‘Lipid InOrganic Nanoparticle’ (LION), developed by Seattle biotechnology company HDT Bio Corp. LION protects the RNA molecule in storage and helps kickstart immune response. UW Medicine says that LION is also easily manufactured in large quantities, and the vaccine could likely be administered after a quick mixing at a pharmacy.
UW Medicine says this vaccine needs to meet a few more requirements before moving to human trials.
