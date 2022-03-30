UW Medicine researcher comments on FDA approving second COVID booster shot

SEATTLE, Wash.– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved people ages 50 and older to receive a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

This second dose would be received at least four months after the first booster dose.

University of Washington is conducting studies on the effectiveness of a second booster shot.

“I think the benefit is very marginal in that population,” said Dr. Anna Wald, UW Medicine clinical virologist. “These vaccines that are currently available do not seem to prevent infection very effectively. But they do work really well, even in three doses to prevent hospitalization and death.”

Dr. Wald suggests a second booster for 50 and above who are immunocompromised.

“But for them, really, we’re looking at the first three doses as being the regular regimen, and then one booster is their fourth dose,” she said.

People we spoke to were split on their considerations of receiving a second booster.

“Yes, I will do whatever my medical doctor advises me to do,” Scott Bradley said.

“If it’s totally required I might do it, but at this point I’m not thinking of doing it,” Maria Valencia said.

The Centers for Disease Control still needs to approve authorization before those who are eligible can begin receiving the second dose.

You can find more information on Wald’s studies here.

